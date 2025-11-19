2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets at Cavaliers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Rockets at Cavaliers Betting Picks

The Rockets are a tough matchup for Evan Mobley when it comes to rebounding.

Evan Mobley - Rebounds Evan Mobley Under Nov 20 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Armed with elite size and length, Houston is the best rebounding team in the NBA. They lead the league in offensive rebound rate (40.8%), defensive rebound rate (70.1%) and overall rebound rate (55.9%). That offensive rebound rate really sticks out as the Rockets are getting the board on their own miss a whopping 40.8% of the time.

No team gives up fewer rebounds per game to power forwards than Houston does (7.5). They also allow the fewest rebounds per game to centers (11.4).

Any way you slice it, this is a brutal matchup on the glass for Mobley, who is averaging 8.8 boards per game for the season and had eight rebounds in one game versus Houston a year ago.

The Cavs are good at preventing three-point tries, which puts me on this Reed Sheppard under.

Reed Sheppard - Made Threes Reed Sheppard Under Nov 20 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Cleveland has permitted the seventh-lowest three-point attempt rate (40.3%). This has become the norm for them as the Cavs gave up the eighth-lowest three-point attempt rate last year (41.3%).

After not doing much as a rookie, Sheppard is finding his footing in the NBA this season, playing 22.9 minutes per night and scoring 12.6 points per game. He's averaging 2.8 three-point makes on 5.8 attempts per game. But in such a difficult matchup, three-point looks should be hard to come by today.

Our NBA DFS projections peg Sheppard to make 2.5 threes today.

