Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and CHSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) are underdogs (+3) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (7-6) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Moda Center. The game airs on KUNP and CHSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 243.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3 243.5 -142 +120

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (54.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are 8-4-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 6-8-0 this season.

Bulls games have gone over the total nine times out of 14 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 14 opportunities (78.6%).

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in six opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in seven opportunities on the road.

At home, the Bulls eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (4-2-0). Away, it is .250 (2-6-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 83.3% of the time at home (five of six), and 75% of the time on the road (six of eight).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Matas Buzelis averages 15 points, 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.1 boards.

Tre Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 25.5 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 25.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

