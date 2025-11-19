3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/19/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets-Indiana Pacers matchup has shootout written all over it as it boasts a 237.5-point total and 1.5-point spread. That pushes me toward the over on Pascal Siakam's points prop.

The Pacers (26th) and Hornets (23rd) are two of the league's worst teams by defensive rating. Charlotte is especially bad against power forwards, giving up the fourth-most points per game to the position (26.3).

With Indiana missing Tyrese Haliburton and then dealing with other injuries on top of that, Siakam has become the clear top dog. He's posting career-best marks in points per game (24.9), shots per game (19.2) and usage rate (29.1%).

Siakam has netted at least 24 points in eight of 13 games this campaign. He's also been better at home (27.0 PPG) than on the road (23.1).

In a game where both offenses should have to keep the pedal to the metal, Siakam brings big-time scoring upside to the table, so I'm also intrigued by him to score 30-plus points at +190 odds.

Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards have offered very little resistance versus bigs this year, and Rudy Gobert can feast tonight.

For the season, Washington is allowing the most rebounds per game to centers (18.0) in addition to the fourth-most points per game (25.6).

Gobert is -215 to notch 10-plus rebounds in this one, so the biggest hurdle to a double-double may be points. The Minnesota Timberwolves should score plenty of those as they have -114 odds to go over 127 points while Gobert is -205 to drop in at least 10 points.

Gobert has scored double-digit points in four of his previous five outings. He also put up a pair of double-double in two games against the Wiz last season (games of 16-16 and 11-11).

With the T-Wolves a 16.0-point favorite, blowout risk is a legit concern, but if Gobert is in a position to sit in the fourth quarter, he likely played a role in helping Minnesota seize a huge lead.

Our NBA player projections have Gobert totaling 12.4 points and 10.1 boards.

Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers

Yesterday, we picked against the Portland Trail Blazers, and it worked out as they lost by 17 at home. Tonight, I'm siding with the Blazers to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls.

For starters, Portland was missing Jerami Grant (illness) and Jrue Holiday (calf) last night. There's a chance both return for tonight's contest. That would obviously help. But even if both sit again, I like the Blazers.

While Portland is on the second leg of a back-to-back, some of that advantage for the Bulls is negated by this being the final game of a four-game road swing for Chicago. Plus, the Bulls just got a big road win at the Denver Nuggets, 130-127, so they may let their foot off the gas a little after such a meaningful W.

Despite that win in Denver, it's not like the Bulls are rolling. They'd lost five straight before the victory over the Nuggets, and they've given up at least 121 points in six straight contests.

This is a good spot for Portland to bounce back from Tuesday's loss, especially if they're closer to full strength.

