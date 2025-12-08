Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Duke's Mayo Bowl 2025

On Friday in college football, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Mississippi State: (-154) | Wake Forest: (+128)

Mississippi State: (-154) | Wake Forest: (+128) Spread: Mississippi State: -3.5 (-102) | Wake Forest: +3.5 (-120)

Mississippi State: -3.5 (-102) | Wake Forest: +3.5 (-120) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Mississippi State's record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Mississippi State owns an ATS record of 3-0 as 3.5-point or greater favorites.

This year, six of Mississippi State's 12 games have hit the over.

Wake Forest's record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or more, Wake Forest is 4-2.

There have been seven Wake Forest games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Mississippi State is favored by 3.5 points versus Wake Forest. Mississippi State is -102 to cover the spread, while Wake Forest is -120.

Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Over/Under

The Mississippi State-Wake Forest game on Jan. 2 has been given an over/under of 56.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Mississippi State vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Wake Forest is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a -154 favorite.

Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Mississippi State 30.5 47 29.2 94 56.7 12 Wake Forest 26.8 76 21.5 38 51.3 12

Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

