2025 Mississippi State Football Odds and Schedule

A peek at the Mississippi State Bulldogs' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Texas on Oct. 25. Below, you can check out the rest of the Bulldogs' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Mississippi State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Southern Miss Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-11.5) 60.5 2 Arizona State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Alcorn State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Northern Illinois Sept. 20 - - - 5 Tennessee Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Texas A&M Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ Florida Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Mississippi State 2025 Schedule Insights

Mississippi State is facing the fourth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (86), the Bulldogs have the fourth-hardest schedule in college football.

Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (70), Mississippi State has the sixth-hardest conference schedule in college football.

The Bulldogs have 10 games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Mississippi State has 11 games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including six teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

Mississippi State Betting Insights (2024)

Mississippi State went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight of the Bulldogs' games last season went over the point total.

Mississippi State finished 2-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

