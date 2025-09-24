Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-200) | Rutgers: (+164)

Minnesota: (-200) | Rutgers: (+164) Spread: Minnesota: -4.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +4.5 (-105)

Minnesota: -4.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +4.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Minnesota vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Minnesota hasn won once against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Minnesota has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

Rutgers has won twice against the spread this year.

Rutgers and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (72.4%)

Minnesota vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-105 odds), and Minnesota, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Minnesota-Rutgers on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Moneyline

Minnesota is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a +164 underdog.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 34.3 80 12.3 12 44.8 3 Rutgers 41.8 14 24.0 82 50.0 4

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

