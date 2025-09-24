FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

Ryder Cup iconRyder Cup

Explore Ryder Cup

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Minnesota: (-200) | Rutgers: (+164)
  • Spread: Minnesota: -4.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +4.5 (-105)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Minnesota vs Rutgers Betting Trends

  • Minnesota hasn won once against the spread this year.
  • As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • Minnesota has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.
  • Rutgers has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Rutgers and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Gophers win (72.4%)

Minnesota vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-105 odds), and Minnesota, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Minnesota-Rutgers on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Moneyline

Minnesota is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a +164 underdog.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Minnesota34.38012.31244.83
Rutgers41.81424.08250.04

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Minnesota vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup