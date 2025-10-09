Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Minnesota vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-360) | Purdue: (+280)

Minnesota: (-360) | Purdue: (+280) Spread: Minnesota: -9.5 (-105) | Purdue: +9.5 (-115)

Minnesota: -9.5 (-105) | Purdue: +9.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Minnesota vs Purdue Betting Trends

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 9.5-point or greater favorite, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been three Minnesota games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Purdue has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, Purdue has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Purdue has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (85.1%)

Minnesota vs Purdue Point Spread

Purdue is a 9.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Purdue is -115 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -105.

Minnesota vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for the Minnesota versus Purdue game on Oct. 11 has been set at 51.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Minnesota vs Purdue Moneyline

Purdue is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -360 favorite.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 27.4 88 21.4 49 45.7 5 Purdue 27.8 85 29.8 98 53.1 5

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

