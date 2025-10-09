Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.
Minnesota vs Purdue Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Minnesota: (-360) | Purdue: (+280)
- Spread: Minnesota: -9.5 (-105) | Purdue: +9.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Minnesota vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 9.5-point or greater favorite, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- There have been three Minnesota games (of five) that hit the over this year.
- Purdue has won twice against the spread this season.
- As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, Purdue has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Purdue has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Gophers win (85.1%)
Minnesota vs Purdue Point Spread
Purdue is a 9.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Purdue is -115 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -105.
Minnesota vs Purdue Over/Under
The over/under for the Minnesota versus Purdue game on Oct. 11 has been set at 51.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Minnesota vs Purdue Moneyline
Purdue is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -360 favorite.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Minnesota
|27.4
|88
|21.4
|49
|45.7
|5
|Purdue
|27.8
|85
|29.8
|98
|53.1
|5
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
