Minnesota vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rate Bowl 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the New Mexico Lobos.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Minnesota vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-184) | New Mexico: (+152)

Minnesota: (-184) | New Mexico: (+152) Spread: Minnesota: -3.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +3.5 (-105)

Minnesota: -3.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +3.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs New Mexico Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

Out of 12 Minnesota games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

New Mexico's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-5-0.

New Mexico's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

There have been five New Mexico games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Minnesota vs New Mexico Point Spread

Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. New Mexico, the underdog, is -105.

Minnesota vs New Mexico Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Minnesota-New Mexico matchup on Dec. 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Minnesota vs New Mexico Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Minnesota vs. New Mexico reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-184) and New Mexico as the underdog (+152).

Minnesota vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 23.3 99 23.4 55 44.5 12 New Mexico 27.9 68 22.5 47 54.5 12

Minnesota vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Stadium: Chase Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Minnesota vs. New Mexico analysis on FanDuel Research.