Minnesota vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Minnesota vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-420) | Louisiana: (+320)

Minnesota: (-420) | Louisiana: (+320) Spread: Minnesota: -10.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +10.5 (-115)

Minnesota: -10.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +10.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Minnesota vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Minnesota is winless against the spread this season.

Minnesota has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

One of Minnesota's four games this season has gone over the point total.

Louisiana has one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Minnesota vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (83.1%)

Minnesota vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-115 odds), and Minnesota, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Minnesota vs Louisiana Over/Under

The over/under for the Minnesota versus Louisiana game on September 30 has been set at 49.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Minnesota vs Louisiana Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Minnesota vs. Louisiana reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-420) and Louisiana as the underdog (+320).

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Minnesota 21.3 110 21 51 45.3 1 4 Louisiana 38.8 24 27.5 85 55.8 3 4

