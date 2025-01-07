Minnesota Vikings Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the biggest surprises of 2024, winning 14 games and earning the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings Super Bowl odds are +1400, the sixth-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +1400 (6th)

+1400 (6th) Odds to win the NFC: +650 (3rd)

+650 (3rd) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +8000 (24th)

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Minnesota Vikings +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 7.64 (6th)

7.64 (6th) Overall Offensive Rank: 14th Rushing Offense: 23rd Passing Offense: 10th

14th Overall Defensive Rank: 3rd Rushing Defense: 2nd Passing Defense: 6th

3rd Against-the-Spread Record: 11-5-1

11-5-1 Point Differential: +100 (9th)

Minnesota Vikings Analysis

Only two teams -- both 1 seeds in each conference -- won more games than the Vikings this season, so Minnesota is a little unlucky to end up with just a 5 seed.

They entered the season with the 24th-best Super Bowl odds and the expectation that rookie J.J. McCarthy would take over under center. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, but the combination of an elite defense and quality play from Sam Darnold pushed the Vikings into the playoffs.

While Darnold deserves a lot of credit, Minnesota is just 14th in overall offense. Defense has been the driving force for this squad. The Vikings rank third overall D and sit inside the top six against both the run and the pass.

Minnesota opens the playoffs with a road game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings are a 1.5-point favorite, one of just two road favorites (Los Angeles Chargers) for Wild Card Weekend.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.