Minnesota Vikings Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +3200.

Vikings Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +3200 (Bet $100 to win $3,200)

Vikings Stats Insights (2024)

The Vikings compiled 346.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 12th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 16th, allowing 335.4 yards per game.

The Vikings owned the ninth-ranked offense last season (25.4 points per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 19.5 points allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (242.0 passing yards allowed per game), Minnesota put up better results on offense, ranking sixth in the NFL by putting up 237.8 passing yards per game.

The Vikings ranked 19th in rushing yards last season (109.1 rushing yards per game), but they thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 93.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

Defensively, Minnesota was a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up a 35.6% third-down conversion rate. It ranked 12th on offense (40.0% third-down percentage).

Last season, the Vikings accumulated 5.6 yards per play (11th in the league), while they gave up 5.3 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (ninth in the NFL).

With 33 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), Minnesota's +12 turnover margin was the third-best in the league last season.

Vikings Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Daniel Jones QB 10 Giants Jonathan Harris DL 7 Panthers

Vikings Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team John Parker Romo K 4 Patriots Jamin Davis LB 8 Jets

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl