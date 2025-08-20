2025 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A look at the Minnesota Golden Gophers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Ohio State on Oct. 4. Below, you can look at the rest of the Golden Gophers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Minnesota 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Buffalo Aug. 28 - Golden Gophers (-16.5) 44.5 2 Northwestern State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ California Sept. 13 - - - 5 Rutgers Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Ohio State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Purdue Oct. 11 - - - 8 Nebraska Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Minnesota 2025 Schedule Insights

Minnesota will face the 24th-easiest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total from last season (72).

Based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year, Minnesota will be playing the 39th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Golden Gophers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Minnesota will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Minnesota Betting Insights (2024)

Minnesota compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six of the Golden Gophers' games last season hit the over.

Minnesota was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They went 7-1 in those games.

