Mike Evans Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Detroit Lions and their 14th-ranked passing defense (212.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more information on Evans, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Mike Evans Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.96

69.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.80

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans is the 77th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 222nd overall, as he has put up 20.0 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

In Week 3 against the New York Jets, Evans put up 9.3 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on eight targets for 33 yards and one TD.

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

