Mike Evans Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Wide receiver Mike Evans faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (219.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Is Evans a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Evans vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.08

58.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Evans is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (71st overall), putting up 128.9 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games Evans has been targeted 28 times, with 21 receptions for 346 yards and three TDs, leading to 52.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game) during that period.

Evans has racked up 67.9 total fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, catching 27 balls (on 37 targets) for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

The high point of Evans' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, when he posted 27.9 fantasy points with nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 159 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mike Evans let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this year.

