2024 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Michigan Wolverines sport a record of 1-1 in 2024, ranking as the No. 17 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Michigan 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Fresno State Aug. 31 W 30-10 Wolverines (-20.5) 45.5 2 Texas Sept. 7 L 31-12 Longhorns (-6.5) 42.5 3 Arkansas State Sept. 14 - Wolverines (-22.5) 45.5 4 USC Sept. 21 - Wolverines (-1.5) 52.5 5 Minnesota Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Washington Oct. 5 - Wolverines (-9.5) 51.5 8 @ Illinois Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Michigan Last Game

The Wolverines go into their next matchup after losing 31-12 to the Texas Longhorns in their last outing on Sept. 7. Davis Warren had 204 yards on 22-of-33 passing (66.7%) for the Wolverines in that matchup against the Longhorns, with one touchdown and two picks. On the ground, Donovan Edwards ran for 41 yards on eight carries (5.1 yards per carry), adding one reception for two yards. In the receiving game, Colston Loveland had 70 yards on eight catches (8.8 per reception) in that game.

Michigan Betting Insights

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wolverines have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See more analysis about Michigan on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Michigan Wolverines on FanDuel today!