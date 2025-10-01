Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Michigan Wolverines are playing the Wisconsin Badgers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Michigan: (-1053) | Wisconsin: (+660)

Michigan: (-1053) | Wisconsin: (+660) Spread: Michigan: -16.5 (-124) | Wisconsin: +16.5 (102)

Michigan: -16.5 (-124) | Wisconsin: +16.5 (102) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Michigan has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, three of Michigan's four games have hit the over.

Wisconsin has one win against the spread this season.

Wisconsin doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this season.

Wisconsin has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (86.3%)

Michigan vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is the underdog by 16.5 points against Michigan. Wisconsin is -124 to cover the spread, and Michigan is +102.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The over/under for the Michigan versus Wisconsin game on Oct. 4 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Michigan is a -1053 favorite on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a +660 underdog.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 35.0 58 17.8 26 46.0 4 Wisconsin 20.8 116 18.8 31 43.8 4

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Michigan vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.