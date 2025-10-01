Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Michigan Wolverines are playing the Wisconsin Badgers.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Michigan vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Michigan: (-1053) | Wisconsin: (+660)
- Spread: Michigan: -16.5 (-124) | Wisconsin: +16.5 (102)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Michigan vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Michigan has won twice against the spread this season.
- As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- This season, three of Michigan's four games have hit the over.
- Wisconsin has one win against the spread this season.
- Wisconsin doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Wisconsin has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolverines win (86.3%)
Michigan vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Wisconsin is the underdog by 16.5 points against Michigan. Wisconsin is -124 to cover the spread, and Michigan is +102.
Michigan vs Wisconsin Over/Under
The over/under for the Michigan versus Wisconsin game on Oct. 4 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Michigan vs Wisconsin Moneyline
Michigan is a -1053 favorite on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a +660 underdog.
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Michigan
|35.0
|58
|17.8
|26
|46.0
|4
|Wisconsin
|20.8
|116
|18.8
|31
|43.8
|4
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
