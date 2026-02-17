Michigan vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Michigan Wolverines (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) take a 10-game win streak into a road matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Michigan vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (52.5%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's Michigan-Purdue spread (Michigan -2.5) or total (156.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Purdue is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (100%).

In home games, the Wolverines sport a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-6-0).

This season, the Boilermakers are 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-3-0 ATS (.667).

Michigan's record against the spread in conference play is 6-9-0.

Purdue has six wins against the spread in 14 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 22, or 95.7%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 21 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 60.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan put up 78 points per game and allowed 71.5 last year, making them 75th in the country offensively and 160th defensively.

Michigan grabbed 35 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last year, ranking 34th and 114th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 15.8 assists per game last year, Michigan was 46th in the country.

Michigan was the 14th-worst team in the nation in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

With 77.3 points per game on offense, Purdue ranked 82nd in college basketball last season. At the other end, it ceded 70.4 points per contest, which ranked 126th in college basketball.

Purdue averaged 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Purdue ranked 42nd in the country with 15.9 assists per contest.

Purdue ranked 62nd in the nation with 9.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 176th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

