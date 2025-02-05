Michigan vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) on February 5, 2025 at Crisler Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (77.9%)

Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against Oregon on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 154.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have played better at home, covering five times in nine home games, and three times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Ducks have had better results away (2-4-0) than at home (3-9-0).

Michigan has beaten the spread three times in nine conference games.

Oregon has two Big Ten wins against the spread this year.

Michigan vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wolverines have a mark of 9-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -400 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Oregon has finished 3-1 in those games.

The Ducks have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +310 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 80% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +253 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin's 15.6 points per game lead Michigan and rank 197th in college basketball.

Oregon outscores opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and giving up 71 per contest, 162nd in college basketball) and has a +120 scoring differential.

Nathan Bittle's 12.5 points per game leads Oregon and ranks 574th in the nation.

The Wolverines prevail in the rebound battle by an average of seven boards. They are recording 35.1 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.1 per contest.

Danny Wolf leads the team with 10 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball action).

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Ducks accumulate rank 235th in the nation, 1.1 more than the 30.3 their opponents collect.

Bittle's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 138th in the nation.

Michigan's 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 86.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

The Ducks average 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (121st in college basketball), and allow 91.2 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!