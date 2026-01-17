Michigan vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Oregon Ducks (8-9, 1-5 Big Ten) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (15-1, 5-1 Big Ten) on January 17, 2026 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs on NBC.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (84.8%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Michigan-Oregon spread (Michigan -18.5) or over/under (154.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has compiled a 5-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-2-0) than they do in road games (0-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Ducks have a better winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than away (.250, 1-3-0).

Michigan has two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Oregon has posted one Big Ten win against the spread this year.

Michigan vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Wolverines have won seven of eight games when listed as at least -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Ducks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan put up 78 points per game and gave up 71.5 last year, making them 75th in the nation offensively and 160th on defense.

Last year, Michigan was 34th in college basketball in rebounds (35 per game) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last season. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Oregon averaged 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Oregon grabbed 31.8 rebounds per game (184th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Oregon ranked 119th in the nation with 14.3 dimes per contest.

Oregon committed 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

