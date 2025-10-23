Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Michigan State Spartans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines.

Michigan vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Michigan: (-599) | Michigan State: (+430)

Michigan: (-599) | Michigan State: (+430) Spread: Michigan: -14.5 (100) | Michigan State: +14.5 (-122)

Michigan: -14.5 (100) | Michigan State: +14.5 (-122) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Michigan vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan's record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Michigan owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of seven Michigan games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Michigan State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan State has covered every time (2-0) as a 14.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Michigan State has seen five of its seven games hit the over.

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (85.5%)

Michigan vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 14.5 points against Michigan State. Michigan is +100 to cover the spread, while Michigan State is -122.

Michigan vs Michigan State Over/Under

Michigan versus Michigan State, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Michigan vs Michigan State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Michigan vs. Michigan State reveal Michigan as the favorite (-599) and Michigan State as the underdog (+430).

Michigan vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 28.7 67 17.0 17 47.9 7 Michigan State 27.1 75 32.7 120 50.8 7

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

