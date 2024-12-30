Michigan State vs Western Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (10-2) on December 30, 2024 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on BTN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (98.1%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Michigan State (-27.5) versus Western Michigan on Monday. The over/under is set at 146.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Western Michigan has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Broncos have a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than on the road (.667, 4-2-0).

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in nine of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Western Michigan has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-6).

The Broncos have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.7 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball and is giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 91st in college basketball.

Jaden's 13.3 points per game lead Michigan State and rank 443rd in college basketball.

Western Michigan is being outscored by 2.3 points per game, with a -26 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.2 points per game (287th in college basketball), and allows 73.5 per outing (241st in college basketball).

Markhi Strickland is 556th in college basketball with a team-high 12.5 points per game.

The 38.8 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank ninth in the country, and are 11.2 more than the 27.6 their opponents pull down per contest.

Jaxon Kohler averages 8.8 rebounds per game (ranking 36th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

The Broncos average 35.1 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Owen Lobsinger's seven rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 166th in the nation.

Michigan State ranks 59th in college basketball by averaging 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 59th in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Broncos' 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 254th in college basketball, and the 96.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 299th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!