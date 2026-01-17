Michigan State vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) on January 17, 2026 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Michigan State vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (57.1%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Michigan State-Washington spread (Michigan State -3.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).

The Spartans covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered 10 times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in nine games when playing on the road.

The Huskies have been better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than away (3-3-0) this season.

Michigan State has four wins against the spread in six conference games this season.

Washington's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-1-0.

Michigan State vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has yet to lose any of the 13 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -172 or better.

Washington has compiled a 1-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Huskies have a record of 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (20%).

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 63.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last year, Michigan State was 78th in college basketball offensively and 44th on defense.

Michigan State was the 10th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation in assists (16.5 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan State was 135th in the nation in committing them (10.7 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Offensively, Washington put up 71.6 points per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 75.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (283rd-ranked).

With 30 boards per game, Washington was 294th in the country. It gave up 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 209th in college basketball.

Washington dished out 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in the nation.

Last year Washington averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!