Michigan State vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

The Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will host the USC Trojans (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) after winning three straight home games.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (77.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan State (-11.5) versus USC on Monday. The over/under is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

USC has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's more often than USC covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last year, the Spartans played worse at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .421 (8-11-0). On the road, it was .400 (4-6-0).

Michigan State vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -800 or better on the moneyline.

USC has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 88.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points allowed last year, Michigan State was 78th in the nation offensively and 44th defensively.

Last year, Michigan State was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.7 per game) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2).

Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

Last year, Michigan State was 135th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.7 per game) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

Last season USC scored 76.7 points per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).

USC grabbed 29.2 boards per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).

USC ranked 59th in the country with 15.5 dimes per game.

With 11.8 turnovers per game, USC ranked 246th in the nation. It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

