Michigan State vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Michigan State vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (74.7%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Michigan State-Penn State spread (Michigan State -12.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Penn State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's more often than Penn State covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Spartans covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered 10 times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in nine games on the road.

Against the spread last season, the Nittany Lions had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Michigan State vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Spartans have been a -877 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Penn State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 89.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Michigan State was the 78th-ranked team in the nation (77.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 44th (67.1 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Michigan State was 10th-best in the country in rebounds (36.7 per game) last season. It was 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2 per game).

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in the country in assists with 16.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan State was 135th in college basketball in committing them (10.7 per game) last year. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Penn State scored 79.1 points per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

With 30.7 rebounds per game, Penn State ranked 261st in the country. It allowed 30.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 129th in college basketball.

Penn State ranked 39th in the nation with 16 assists per game.

Last season Penn State averaged 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (46th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!