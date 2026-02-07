Michigan State vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend an eight-game road winning streak when they square off against the Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) on February 7, 2026 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (67.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Michigan State (-1.5) versus Illinois on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois has put together a 15-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Michigan State covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (52.6%).

Against the spread, the Spartans have played worse at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and three times in six road games.

The Fighting Illini have performed better against the spread away (5-1-0) than at home (8-5-0) this season.

Michigan State is 7-5-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Illinois has eight wins against the spread in 12 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan State vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have a win-loss record of 17-1 when favored by -111 or better by bookmakers this year.

Illinois has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

The Fighting Illini are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State was 78th in college basketball in points scored (77.7 per game) and 44th in points allowed (67.1) last year.

On the boards, Michigan State was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.7 per game) last season. It was 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2 per game).

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 16.5 per game.

With 10.7 turnovers committed per game and 10.4 turnovers forced last season, Michigan State was 135th and 265th in the nation, respectively.

Illinois had a top-25 offense last year, ranking ninth-best in college basketball with 83.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 263rd with 74.8 points allowed per contest.

Illinois ranked best in the nation by averaging 39.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 104th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Illinois dished out 14.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 83rd in the country.

Illinois ranked 215th in the country at 11.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 8.5 turnovers per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!