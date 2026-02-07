Florida vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7
The Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 7-2 SEC) on February 7, 2026.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Arena: Reed Arena
Florida vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Florida win (56.8%)
Florida is a 6.5-point favorite against Texas A&M on Saturday and the over/under is set at 168.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.
Florida vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Florida has covered 12 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
- Texas A&M is 14-7-0 ATS this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas A&M is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Florida puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Against the spread, the Gators have performed worse at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and four times in five road games.
- Against the spread, the Aggies have had better results away (6-1-0) than at home (7-5-0).
- Florida's record against the spread in conference games is 7-2-0.
- Texas A&M's SEC record against the spread is 8-1-0.
Florida vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Florida has won in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- The Gators have a win-loss record of 10-3 when favored by -285 or better by oddsmakers this year.
- Texas A&M has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-2).
- The Aggies are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 74% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Florida vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison
- Florida was the fifth-best squad in the nation in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points allowed (69.6) last season.
- Florida was the second-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4) last season.
- Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last season.
- Last year, Florida was 129th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).
- Last year Texas A&M averaged 74.6 points per game (151st-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 68.7 points per contest (74th-ranked).
- Texas A&M ranked eighth-best in college basketball by grabbing 36.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 36th in college basketball (28.5 allowed per contest).
- Texas A&M ranked 295th in the nation with 11.9 dimes per game.
- Last season Texas A&M committed 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).
