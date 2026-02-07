Florida vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 7-2 SEC) on February 7, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Florida vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (56.8%)

Florida is a 6.5-point favorite against Texas A&M on Saturday and the over/under is set at 168.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Florida vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 12 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

Texas A&M is 14-7-0 ATS this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas A&M is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Florida puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Gators have performed worse at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and four times in five road games.

Against the spread, the Aggies have had better results away (6-1-0) than at home (7-5-0).

Florida's record against the spread in conference games is 7-2-0.

Texas A&M's SEC record against the spread is 8-1-0.

Florida vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 10-3 when favored by -285 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Texas A&M has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-2).

The Aggies are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 74% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida was the fifth-best squad in the nation in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points allowed (69.6) last season.

Florida was the second-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4) last season.

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

Last year, Florida was 129th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Last year Texas A&M averaged 74.6 points per game (151st-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 68.7 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Texas A&M ranked eighth-best in college basketball by grabbing 36.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 36th in college basketball (28.5 allowed per contest).

Texas A&M ranked 295th in the nation with 11.9 dimes per game.

Last season Texas A&M committed 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

