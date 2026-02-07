Kentucky vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Tennessee Volunteers (16-6, 6-3 SEC) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) on February 7, 2026 at Rupp Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (60.7%)

Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite over Tennessee on Saturday and the over/under is set at 147.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the game.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 10-13-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has covered 10 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

Kentucky (7-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (43.8%) than Tennessee (2-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

At home, the Wildcats sport a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Volunteers have a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.200, 1-4-0).

Kentucky has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine SEC games this season.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 6-3 when favored by -126 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Tennessee has put together a 2-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Volunteers have a record of 2-1 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer (66.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 55.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky was the seventh-best squad in the country in points scored (84.4 per game) and 315th in points allowed (77.2) last season.

On the glass, Kentucky was 63rd in college basketball in rebounds (34.1 per game) last year. It was 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Last season Kentucky was 17th-best in the nation in assists with 16.9 per game.

Last year, Kentucky was 108th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 312th in turnovers forced (9.9).

Tennessee owned a top-25 defense last year, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 63.1 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 167th with 74.0 points scored per contest.

Tennessee grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game last season (105th-ranked in college basketball), and it ceded only 27.5 rebounds per contest (13th-best).

Last season Tennessee ranked 61st in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.4 per game.

Tennessee was 40th in college basketball with 9.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per game.

