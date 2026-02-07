Duke vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

A pair of hot teams square off when the Duke Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC) on February 7, 2026. The Blue Devils will put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Tar Heels, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

Duke vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (54.7%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Duke-North Carolina spread (Duke -5.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 12-10-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Duke (10-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than North Carolina (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 11 games at home, and they've covered six times in seven games on the road.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have been better at home (7-6-0) than away (3-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Duke is 6-4-0 this season.

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in nine ACC games this season.

Duke vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Blue Devils have been victorious 13 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina has put together a 2-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +452 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer paces Duke, scoring 23.3 points per game (second in college basketball).

North Carolina outscores opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 83.1 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and conceding 70.6 per outing, 93rd in college basketball) and has a +276 scoring differential.

Caleb Wilson leads North Carolina, scoring 20.1 points per game (28th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. They record 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.1 per contest.

Boozer is 15th in college basketball play with 9.9 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They collect 36.7 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.3.

Wilson tops the Tar Heels with 9.8 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball).

Duke ranks 18th in college basketball with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tar Heels rank 44th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th defensively with 89.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!