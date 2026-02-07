Clemson vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Clemson Tigers (19-4, 9-1 ACC) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (17-6, 5-5 ACC) on February 7, 2026 at Haas Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Arena: Haas Pavilion

Clemson vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (51.3%)

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal on Saturday and the total has been set at 135.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Clemson vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Cal has put together a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cal covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Clemson covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).

The Tigers have a worse record against the spread in home games (6-6-0) than they do in road games (5-2-0).

The Golden Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .833 (5-1-0).

Clemson has beaten the spread seven times in 10 conference games.

Cal's ACC record against the spread is 5-5-0.

Clemson vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those contests.

The Tigers have been a -170 moneyline favorite on 13 occasions this season and won every game.

Cal has gone 4-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Golden Bears have a record of 4-6 (40%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson's +264 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.0 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (11th in college basketball).

RJ Godfrey's 11.8 points per game lead Clemson and are 736th in college basketball.

Cal is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +174 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allows 71.2 per outing (109th in college basketball).

Dai Dai Ames is 135th in the nation with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 131st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4 per contest.

Carter Welling's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 306th in college basketball play.

The Golden Bears rank 249th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 their opponents average.

Lee Dort's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Golden Bears and rank 93rd in the nation.

Clemson's 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 70th in college basketball, and the 87.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

The Golden Bears' 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 91st in college basketball, and the 91.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 123rd in college basketball.

