Gonzaga vs Oregon State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Oregon State Beavers (13-12, 6-6 WCC) aim to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 10-1 WCC) on February 7, 2026 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (92%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Gonzaga-Oregon State spread (Gonzaga -17.5) or over/under (145.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State has covered 10 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Oregon State covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-3-0) than they have in home games (5-6-0).

Against the spread, the Beavers have had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (6-8-0).

Gonzaga's record against the spread in conference action is 4-7-0.

Oregon State's WCC record against the spread is 6-6-0.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 17 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon State is 7-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.8% of those games).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 97.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the country offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th defensively (69.9 points allowed).

Gonzaga collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 28.9 boards last year, ranking 47th and 47th, respectively, in the nation.

Gonzaga was best in the country in assists (19.7 per game) last year.

Last season, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

Oregon State ranked 110th in the nation last season with 76.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 81st with 69.0 points allowed per contest.

Oregon State ranked eighth-best in college basketball by allowing only 26.7 rebounds per game. It ranked 239th in college basketball by averaging 30.9 rebounds per contest.

Oregon State averaged 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 105th in the country.

Last year Oregon State committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

