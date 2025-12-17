Michael Wilson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Michael Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their ninth-ranked pass defense (195.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Michael Wilson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.12

61.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has piled up 100.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.2 per game), which ranks him 28th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 116 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Wilson has been targeted 34 times, with 19 receptions for 232 yards and three TDs. He has put up 41.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during that period.

Wilson has compiled 71.5 total fantasy points (14.3 per game) in his last five games, catching 44 balls (on 67 targets) for 535 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Wilson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, as he put up 26.2 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 142 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Wilson's game versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.5 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for five yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Wilson?