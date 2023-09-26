Michael Thomas Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (256 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Thomas, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers.

Thomas vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.00

6.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.20

50.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 16.6 fantasy points in 2023 (5.5 per game), Thomas is the 50th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 130th overall.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Thomas posted 5.0 fantasy points, tallying six receptions on nine targets for 50 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

