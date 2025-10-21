Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. will match up with the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (210.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pittman's next game versus the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.31

55.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman has compiled 67.1 fantasy points in 2025 (9.6 per game), which ranks him 10th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 63 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Pittman has compiled 25.7 total fantasy points (8.6 per game), grabbing 14 balls (on 18 targets) for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittman has posted 49.1 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 34 targets into 25 catches for 231 yards and four TDs.

The high point of Pittman's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, when he posted 14.0 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 80 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.0 points) in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in two balls for 20 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown catch by nine players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

