Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their sixth-ranked passing defense (177.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pittman worth considering for his next game versus the Chargers?

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.62

52.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

With 53.3 fantasy points this season (8.9 per game), Pittman is the 16th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 79th among all players.

In his last three games, Pittman has compiled 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.0 (7.3 per game) during that stretch.

Pittman has ammassed 213 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches (30 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 39.3 (7.9 per game) during that period.

The high point of Pittman's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 14.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when he mustered only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this season.

