Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. will take on the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Arizona Cardinals (254.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pittman's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.23

51.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Pittman is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy (67th overall), with 51.3 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has reeled in 16 balls (on 22 targets) for 153 yards and three touchdowns, good for 33.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game).

The high point of Pittman's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, when he piled up 14.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in six balls (on eight targets) for 80 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 4.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 40 yards on the day.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Cardinals this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

