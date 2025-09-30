Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (228.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Pittman for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.08

47.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

With 41.4 fantasy points this season (10.4 per game), Pittman is the 15th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 67th among all players.

In his last three games, Pittman has amassed 154 yards and two scores on 15 catches (21 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, as he posted 14.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 40 yards on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Raiders have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Las Vegas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Raiders have given up a TD reception by five players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Raiders this year.

