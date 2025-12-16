Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (227.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Pittman a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.84

38.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pittman is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (82nd overall), tallying 116.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has grabbed 13 balls (on 21 targets) for 118 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 11.8 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Pittman has been targeted 31 times, with 20 receptions for 164 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 22.4 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 15.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, catching one pass on four targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 24 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed only two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

