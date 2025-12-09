Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (197.1 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Pittman worth considering for his next matchup against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.33

43.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 74th overall, as he has tallied 113.9 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has put up 17.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game), as he's hauled in 15 passes on 24 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Pittman has tallied 253 receiving yards and one score on 26 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 31.3 points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for eight catches and 95 receiving yards with one touchdown (15.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game against the Houston Texans in Week 13 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 13 yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD reception by 16 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Seahawks this season.

