Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will take on the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (230.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Pittman a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.65

48.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (73rd overall), posting 106.0 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

During his last three games Pittman has been targeted 14 times, with eight receptions for 59 yards and one TD, resulting in 11.9 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that stretch.

Pittman has been targeted 35 times, with 25 receptions for 269 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 38.9 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.3 points) last week against the Houston Texans, hauling in one ball for 13 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Jaguars this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

