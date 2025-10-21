Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked passing defense (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Penix a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 222.76

222.76 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.79

13.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Penix is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (46th overall), tallying 78.6 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

During his last three games, Penix has piled up 804 passing yards (61-of-96) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 14 yards rushing on eight carries.

Penix has accumulated 1,111 passing yards (92-of-153) with four TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 54.6 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 22 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The high point of Penix's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he tallied 24.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-42 (64.3%), 298 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 21 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Penix Jr.'s matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he put up 3.8 fantasy points. He passed for 172 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Miami this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

