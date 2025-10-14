Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), QB Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (214.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Penix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 234.68

234.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.59

16.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

With 66.4 fantasy points this season (13.3 per game), Penix is the 27th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 50th among all players.

Over his last three games, Penix has generated 37.1 fantasy points (12.4 per game), as he's amassed 735 yards on 58-of-94 passing with three touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 17 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Penix's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, when he piled up 24.0 fantasy points with 298 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 21 rushing yards on six carries (3.5 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Penix Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up 3.8 fantasy points -- 18-of-36 (50%), 172 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

