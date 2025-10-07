Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is looking at a matchup versus the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (154 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Buffalo Bills, Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Penix for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bills? We've got stats and info for you below.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 240.00

240.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.18

16.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Penix Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Penix is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player (65th overall), putting up 51.8 total fantasy points (13.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Penix has put up 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's compiled 620 yards on 51-of-83 passing with two touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 10 rushing yards on seven carries.

The peak of Penix's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried six times for 21 yards and one touchdown on his way to 24.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Penix Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (3.8 points) in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up a touchdown reception by six players this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

