Miami (OH) vs UMass College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (25-0, 12-0 MAC) will visit the UMass Minutemen (15-11, 6-7 MAC) after winning 10 straight road games.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (67.2%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's Miami (OH)-UMass spread (Miami (OH) -3.5) or over/under (162.5 points).

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

UMass has compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Miami (OH) (10-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than UMass (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

The RedHawks have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-2-0) than they have at home (7-4-0).

Against the spread, the Minutemen have had better results away (3-5-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Miami (OH) is 8-4-0 this year.

UMass has four wins against the spread in 13 MAC games this year.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 18 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have yet to lose in 16 games when named as moneyline favorite of -170 or better.

UMass is 4-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Minutemen are 1-4 (winning just 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH)'s +458 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Brant Byers leads Miami (OH), averaging 15.1 points per game (280th in the nation).

UMass' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.0 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per contest (257th in college basketball).

UMass' leading scorer, Leonardo Bettiol, ranks 110th in the nation, scoring 17.6 points per game.

The RedHawks win the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They record 33.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 115th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

Eian Elmer leads the RedHawks with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball action).

The Minutemen win the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. They record 34.0 rebounds per game, 84th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.8.

Bettiol averages 7.7 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) to lead the Minutemen.

Miami (OH) ranks first in college basketball by averaging 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 110th in college basketball, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Minutemen rank 127th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 166th defensively with 94.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

