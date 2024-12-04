Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks playing the Ohio Bobcats.
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-130) | Ohio: (+108)
- Spread: Miami (OH): -1.5 (-118) | Ohio: +1.5 (-104)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) is 4-3 against the spread.
- This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Ohio has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
- Ohio is 3-2 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
- Of 12 Ohio games so far this year, six have hit the over.
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (58.2%)
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Point Spread
Miami (OH) is favored by 1.5 points against Ohio. Miami (OH) is -118 to cover the spread, while Ohio is -104.
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Over/Under
A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Ohio on Dec. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio reveal Miami (OH) as the favorite (-130) and Ohio as the underdog (+108).
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (OH)
|24.3
|96
|17.3
|12
|44.6
|12
|Ohio
|28.5
|62
|18.7
|17
|48.1
|12
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Ford Field
