Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks playing the Ohio Bobcats.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-130) | Ohio: (+108)

Miami (OH): (-130) | Ohio: (+108) Spread: Miami (OH): -1.5 (-118) | Ohio: +1.5 (-104)

Miami (OH): -1.5 (-118) | Ohio: +1.5 (-104) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) is 4-3 against the spread.

This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 12 games have gone over the point total.

Ohio has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Ohio is 3-2 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

Of 12 Ohio games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

Prediction: RedHawks win (58.2%)

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 1.5 points against Ohio. Miami (OH) is -118 to cover the spread, while Ohio is -104.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Ohio on Dec. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio reveal Miami (OH) as the favorite (-130) and Ohio as the underdog (+108).

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 24.3 96 17.3 12 44.6 12 Ohio 28.5 62 18.7 17 48.1 12

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

