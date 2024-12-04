menu item
Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Championship Game 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks playing the Ohio Bobcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-130) | Ohio: (+108)
  • Spread: Miami (OH): -1.5 (-118) | Ohio: +1.5 (-104)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Betting Trends

  • Miami (OH) is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • As 1.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) is 4-3 against the spread.
  • This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 12 games have gone over the point total.
  • Ohio has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
  • Ohio is 3-2 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
  • Of 12 Ohio games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (58.2%)

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 1.5 points against Ohio. Miami (OH) is -118 to cover the spread, while Ohio is -104.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Ohio on Dec. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio reveal Miami (OH) as the favorite (-130) and Ohio as the underdog (+108).

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Miami (OH)24.39617.31244.612
Ohio28.56218.71748.112

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Stadium: Ford Field

Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Ohio analysis on FanDuel Research.

