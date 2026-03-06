Miami (OH) vs Ohio College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (30-0, 17-0 MAC) will look to build on a 30-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (15-15, 9-8 MAC) on March 6, 2026 at Convocation Center Ohio.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (78.3%)

Before you place a wager on Miami (OH)-Ohio outing (in which Miami (OH) is a 6.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 159.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Ohio has put together an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami (OH) (11-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (64.7%) than Ohio (2-4) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The RedHawks have done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-3-0) than they have in home games (8-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bobcats have a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than on the road (.333, 4-8-0).

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread in conference action is 11-6-0.

Ohio is 6-11-0 against the spread in MAC action this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has yet to lose any of the 23 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The RedHawks have been a -275 moneyline favorite on 17 occasions this season and won every game.

Ohio has put together a 2-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Bobcats have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) scored 80.6 points per game and allowed 72.7 last year, ranking them 31st in college basketball offensively and 204th defensively.

On the glass, Miami (OH) was 239th in the country in rebounds (30.9 per game) last season. It was 121st in rebounds conceded (30.3 per game).

Miami (OH) was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last season.

Last season, Miami (OH) was 232nd in the nation in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4).

Ohio put up 79.8 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 76.5 points per contest (304th-ranked).

Ohio averaged 29.0 boards per game (327th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Ohio delivered 14.1 assists per game, which ranked them 135th in the nation.

Ohio averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

