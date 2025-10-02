Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Miami (OH) RedHawks will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies in college football action on Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-198) | Northern Illinois: (+166)

Miami (OH): (-198) | Northern Illinois: (+166) Spread: Miami (OH): -5.5 (-108) | Northern Illinois: +5.5 (-112)

Miami (OH): -5.5 (-108) | Northern Illinois: +5.5 (-112) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of four Miami (OH) games have gone over the point total this season.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

None of Northern Illinois' four games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: RedHawks win (59.5%)

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Northern Illinois is a 5.5-point underdog against Miami (OH). Northern Illinois is -112 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -108.

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

Miami (OH) versus Northern Illinois on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 37.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

The Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois moneyline has Miami (OH) as a -198 favorite, while Northern Illinois is a +166 underdog.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 23.3 109 25.8 63 46.5 4 Northern Illinois 10.3 136 20.3 39 46.0 4

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

