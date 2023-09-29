Miami (OH) vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Miami (OH) RedHawks versus the Kent State Golden Flashes is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Miami (OH): (-720) | Kent State: (+500) Spread: Miami (OH): -14.5 (-110) | Kent State: +14.5 (-110)

Miami (OH): -14.5 (-110) | Kent State: +14.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of three Miami (OH) games have gone over the point total this year.

Kent State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Kent State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Kent State has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: RedHawks win (76.7%)

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is a 14.5-point underdog against Miami (OH). Kent State is -110 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -110.

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Over/Under

The over/under for Miami (OH)-Kent State on September 30 is 51.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Miami (OH)-Kent State, Miami (OH) is the favorite at -720, and Kent State is +500.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Miami (OH) 34.3 49 27.5 85 44.8 2 4 Kent State 15 127 36.8 117 52.8 2 4

