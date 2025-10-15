Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-510) | Eastern Michigan: (+390)

Miami (OH): (-510) | Eastern Michigan: (+390) Spread: Miami (OH): -12.5 (-115) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-105)

Miami (OH): -12.5 (-115) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 4-2-0 this year.

Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Miami (OH) games (of six) that went over the total this year.

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-3-0.

Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Eastern Michigan has seen four of its seven games hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: RedHawks win (80.8%)

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 12.5-point underdog against Miami (OH). Eastern Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -115.

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The Miami (OH)-Eastern Michigan game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is a +390 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami (OH) is a -510 favorite.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 23.0 101 20.7 44 45.3 6 Eastern Michigan 23.7 76 32.0 129 52.4 7

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

