Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-510) | Eastern Michigan: (+390)
- Spread: Miami (OH): -12.5 (-115) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-105)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 4-2-0 this year.
- Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been three Miami (OH) games (of six) that went over the total this year.
- Eastern Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-3-0.
- Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Eastern Michigan has seen four of its seven games hit the over.
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (80.8%)
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread
Eastern Michigan is a 12.5-point underdog against Miami (OH). Eastern Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -115.
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under
The Miami (OH)-Eastern Michigan game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline
Eastern Michigan is a +390 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami (OH) is a -510 favorite.
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (OH)
|23.0
|101
|20.7
|44
|45.3
|6
|Eastern Michigan
|23.7
|76
|32.0
|129
|52.4
|7
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium
