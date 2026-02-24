Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (27-0, 14-0 MAC) aim to build on an 11-game road win streak when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-18, 4-11 MAC) on February 24, 2026.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Arena: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (79.3%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Miami (OH)-Eastern Michigan spread (Miami (OH) -10.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled an 18-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Eastern Michigan has compiled a 19-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Miami (OH) (6-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Eastern Michigan (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

At home, the RedHawks own a worse record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-2-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Eagles have a better winning percentage at home (.818, 9-2-0 record) than away (.625, 10-6-0).

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread in conference action is 10-4-0.

Eastern Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 15 MAC games this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite 20 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The RedHawks have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -629 or better on the moneyline.

Eastern Michigan has been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. Eastern Michigan has gone 5-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +450 or longer, the Eagles have a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 86.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Miami (OH) was 31st in the nation on offense (80.6 points scored per game) and 204th defensively (72.7 points allowed).

With 30.9 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds conceded, Miami (OH) was 239th and 121st in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Miami (OH) was ranked 32nd in the country in assists with 16.2 per game.

Miami (OH) was 232nd in the nation in turnovers per game (11.6) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4) last year.

Last year Eastern Michigan averaged 73.6 points per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 76.5 points per contest (304th-ranked).

Eastern Michigan was 318th in the nation with 29.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 172nd with 31.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Eastern Michigan ranked 268th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.4 per game.

Last season Eastern Michigan committed 12.4 turnovers per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

