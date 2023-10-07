Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Bowling Green Falcons.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-365) | Bowling Green: (+285)

Miami (OH): (-365) | Bowling Green: (+285) Spread: Miami (OH): -7.5 (-112) | Bowling Green: +7.5 (-108)

Miami (OH): -7.5 (-112) | Bowling Green: +7.5 (-108) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 3-1-0 this season.

Miami (OH) has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Miami (OH) has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

Bowling Green has won twice against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Bowling Green has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: RedHawks win (73.3%)

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is an underdog by 7.5 points against Miami (OH). Bowling Green is -108 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -112.

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Over/Under

The over/under for Miami (OH)-Bowling Green on October 7 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bowling Green-Miami (OH), Bowling Green is the underdog at +285, and Miami (OH) is -365.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Miami (OH) 32 52 22.6 54 46.5 2 5 Bowling Green 22.6 107 29 92 49.0 3 5

Bet $5 on RedHawks vs. Falcons and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green analysis on FanDuel Research.